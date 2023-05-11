UrduPoint.com

Russian Parliamentary Committee Supports CFE Treaty's Denunciation - Lawmaker

The Committee on International Affairs of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, on Thursday unanimously supported the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), committee's chairman Leonid Slutsky said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The Committee on International Affairs of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, on Thursday unanimously supported the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), committee's chairman Leonid Slutsky said.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a draft law on the denunciation of the treaty on CFE to the lower house of the parliament.

"The committee unanimously supported (the denunciation of the CFE Treaty)," the lawmaker told reporters.

