UrduPoint.com

Russian Parliamentary Speaker Against Nationalization Of Foreign Entities In Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 05:33 PM

Russian Parliamentary Speaker Against Nationalization of Foreign Entities in Russia

The speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, said she does not support the nationalization of the assets of foreign companies that have suspended their activities in Russia due to western sanctions

"They (companies) will have to decide whether they will continue operations in Russia or leave. We have our own scenarios and proposals on this matter. I am personally against any kind of nationalization, I think it should not be done. But there are other ways to replace them with Russian companies, shareholders," Matvienko said.

"They (companies) will have to decide whether they will continue operations in Russia or leave. We have our own scenarios and proposals on this matter. I am personally against any kind of nationalization, I think it should not be done. But there are other ways to replace them with Russian companies, shareholders," Matvienko said.

The speaker added that the foreign companies were forced to suspend their services in Russia under enormous pressure.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.

