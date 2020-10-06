UrduPoint.com
Russian Parliamentary Speaker Matviyenko Invites French Counterpart For Visit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:06 PM

Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament, has invited her French counterpart, Senate President Gerard Larcher, to visit Russia as soon as the epidemiological situation improves enough for traveling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament, has invited her French counterpart, Senate President Gerard Larcher, to visit Russia as soon as the epidemiological situation improves enough for traveling.

"I invite you to come to us in Russia as soon as the epidemiological situations allows," Matviyenko wrote Larcher in a congratulatory letter over his reelection as Senate President.

She also noted that Larcher had significantly contributed to relations and dialogue between the two countries, which have reached "high level of trust, openness and mutual respect.

"

Matviyenko expressed hope that Russian and French parliamentarians would carry on with their joint work on expanding partnerships between the two states.

"I am confident that the implementation of our large-scale plans will further strengthen all-round cooperation between Russia and France, and will serve the well-being and prosperity of our citizens," the letter read.

Matviyenko stated it was important that both parties continued to fruitfully cooperate on both regional and international agendas.

