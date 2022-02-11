The speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, said on Friday that Western special forces could be behind the doping case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva

On Monday, Russian figure skaters won the team tournament at the Beijing Olympic Games. The award ceremony of the Russian skating team was postponed. On Wednesday, the Inside the Games news portal claimed that that was due to Valieva's failed drug test. The International Testing Agency then confirmed that Valieva, 15, tested positive for trimetazidine on December 25, but her suspension was withdrawn on February 9. She is allowed to continue competing in the games. The Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to rule on the case on February 15.

"Why did the story initially emerge as an infoglut, a campaign of some Western media, rather than an official statement? You have to admit, at the very least it is strange. In my opinion, the recent statements from across the ocean have shed some light, from which it is evident that the story is being tied to the already well-known 'Rodchenkov Act.

' We do remember who was behind it then, and we do understand now that the manipulations of special forces - it is clear which ones - are beginning to be seen behind this," Matvienko told reporters.

The lawmakers added that the situation seems odd, as Valieva had repeatedly taken drug tests that came back negative before and after a positive test on December 25. These negative tests give no reason to doubt Valieva's "purity."

The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act was signed by then US President Donald Trump in 2020, giving the US officials the power to prosecute individuals for doping at international sports competitions involving American athletes with fines of up to $1 million and imprisonment for up to 10 years. It was named after Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, a former director of the Russian Anti-Doping Center.