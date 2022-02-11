UrduPoint.com

Russian Parliamentary Speaker Says Western Forces Could Be Behind Valieva's Doping Case

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Russian Parliamentary Speaker Says Western Forces Could Be Behind Valieva's Doping Case

The speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, said on Friday that Western special forces could be behind the doping case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, said on Friday that Western special forces could be behind the doping case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

On Monday, Russian figure skaters won the team tournament at the Beijing Olympic Games. The award ceremony of the Russian skating team was postponed. On Wednesday, the Inside the Games news portal claimed that that was due to Valieva's failed drug test. The International Testing Agency then confirmed that Valieva, 15, tested positive for trimetazidine on December 25, but her suspension was withdrawn on February 9. She is allowed to continue competing in the games. The Court of Arbitration for Sport is expected to rule on the case on February 15.

"Why did the story initially emerge as an infoglut, a campaign of some Western media, rather than an official statement? You have to admit, at the very least it is strange. In my opinion, the recent statements from across the ocean have shed some light, from which it is evident that the story is being tied to the already well-known 'Rodchenkov Act.

' We do remember who was behind it then, and we do understand now that the manipulations of special forces - it is clear which ones - are beginning to be seen behind this," Matvienko told reporters.

The lawmakers added that the situation seems odd, as Valieva had repeatedly taken drug tests that came back negative before and after a positive test on December 25. These negative tests give no reason to doubt Valieva's "purity."

The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act was signed by then US President Donald Trump in 2020, giving the US officials the power to prosecute individuals for doping at international sports competitions involving American athletes with fines of up to $1 million and imprisonment for up to 10 years. It was named after Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, a former director of the Russian Anti-Doping Center.

Related Topics

Sports Russia Parliament Trump Beijing Chamber February December 2020 Olympics Media From Million Court

Recent Stories

PTI leader condemns alleged harassment of medical ..

PTI leader condemns alleged harassment of medical student Parveen Rind

2 minutes ago
 Webb Telescope Alignment Going Well, Sees 'First L ..

Webb Telescope Alignment Going Well, Sees 'First Light' Photons in Outer Space - ..

2 minutes ago
 New York City set to fire 3,000 staff for defying ..

New York City set to fire 3,000 staff for defying vaccine mandate

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits different areas of city, revie ..

Commissioner visits different areas of city, reviews sanitation situation

2 minutes ago
 Unfair Competition Against Russia Observed on Iraq ..

Unfair Competition Against Russia Observed on Iraqi Arms Market - Russian Ambass ..

5 minutes ago
 UN Chief Calls for Stability in Libya After New Pr ..

UN Chief Calls for Stability in Libya After New Premier Named to Challenge Incum ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>