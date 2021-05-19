(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) If the upper chamber of the Russian parliament (the Federation Council) discusses the Open Skies Treaty denunciation on June 2 in line with its plan, this will serve as a signal for the United States that Moscow will complete procedures necessary for the withdrawal this season, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"If the Federation Council considers this at its plenary session on June 2, I believe this will be a confirmation of our recent signal to the US and its allies that the domestic procedures related to the denunciation will be completed by the end of spring," Ryabkov told reporters.