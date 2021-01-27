Russian parliament's lower house on Wednesday unanimously voted to ratify an agreement to extend by five years a key nuclear pact with the United States that was set to expire next week

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Russian parliament's lower house on Wednesday unanimously voted to ratify an agreement to extend by five years a key nuclear pact with the United States that was set to expire next week.

A total of 399 lawmakers voted in favour of extending the agreement, with no votes against or abstentions. The lawmakers ratified the pact after Russian President Vladimir Putin and new US President Joe Biden held their first phone call Tuesday evening.