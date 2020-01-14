Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian parliament's lower house, will visit Iran soon, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday

"I would like to inform you that the distinguished Vyacheslav Viktorovich Vladin, the chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, will also soon make a visit to Iran," Jalali said.

He added that Volodin would be traveling to Iran to attend a meeting of the parliamentary high commission that was established at the initiative of the Russian official and Ali Larjani, speaker of Iran's parliament.