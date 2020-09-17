MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Russian State Duma commission on investigation of foreign interference in Russia's internal affairs recorded intentional attempts to interfere in the elections on September 13 ” from massive stuffing and promotion of disinformation on social networks to round-the-clock hacker attacks on the Central Election Commission, the head of the commission, chairman of the State Duma Committee On Security And Anti-Corruption, Vasily Piskarev, told reporters.

"The commission daily collected and analyzed data on attempts of foreign interference in our internal affairs, and once again we recorded deliberate actions to undermine confidence in the elections in the eyes of voters," Piskarev said.

Information about the illegal participation of Russian non-governmental organizations, designated as foreign agents in the past election campaign was sent to the prosecutor general's office and the justice ministry, Piskarev said.

According to the lawmaker, the commission tracked informal groups and associations that, on the eve of the elections, with the financial support of organizations undesirable in Russia and foreign NGOs from Germany, France and Poland, held a series of online seminars and educational courses with the participation of US and Lithuanian political strategists. including on organizing provocations during election observation.

A single voting day this year took place in Russia on September 13.