Russian Parliament's Permission Unneeded To Deploy CSTO Forces To Kazakhstan - Lawmaker

January 06, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The Russian parliament's permission is not needed to deploy the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) contingent to Kazakhstan, for this there is the organization's charter, its forces are in constant readiness, Leonid Kalashnikov, chairman of the Russian State Duma committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots, told Sputnik.

The CSTO Collective Security Council decided to deploy the Collective Peacekeeping Forces to Kazakhstan after a relevant request by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Armenian Prime Minister and Council Chairman Nikol Pashinyan said earlier. The forces will be sent for a limited period to stabilize the situation in the country.

"No, it is not necessary (Russian parliament's permission). For this there exist the CSTO charter, special forces of the CSTO, they are in constant readiness, exercises take place, including for such situations. The Duma's permission is not required here," Kalashnikov said.

Mass protests in Kazakhstan began in the early days of 2022. Residents of Zhanaozen and Aktau opposed a two-fold increase in prices for liquefied petroleum gas, then protests spread to other cities. In Almaty on January 4 and 5, clashes with security forces occurred, the police used gas and stun grenades.

Throughout Kazakhstan, the internet was switched off, and the broadcasting of a number of tv channels was temporarily stopped.

On January 5, President Tokayev declared a state of emergency for two weeks in the Mangystau and Almaty regions, as well as in Almaty and Nur-Sultan. This regime provides, in particular, a curfew, a ban on mass events, strikes and the sale of weapons, as well as stronger protection of especially important facilities. On the same day, the state of emergency - also until January 19 - was extended to the entire territory of Kazakhstan.

In the morning of January 5, Tokayev dismissed the government and headed the republic's Security Council, removing the first head of state, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from the post. In addition, the president stressed that the authorities will act as tough as possible in relation to offenders, and vowed to come out with a new package of proposals soon. Overnight to January 6, Tokayev held the first meeting of the Security Council under his leadership, at which he called the situation in Kazakhstan "an undermining of the integrity of the state" and said that he had asked the CSTO for help "in overcoming the terrorist threat."

