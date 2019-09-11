(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) A working group of the commission on protection of the state sovereignty of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament will meet on Thursday to discuss foreign meddling in the country's elections, according to the parliament's press service.

Elections either for regional or Federal positions were held across Russia on September 8.

The lawmakers will be joined by officials from the communications regulator, the Central Election Commission, the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Foreign Ministry.