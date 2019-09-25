UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Participants Of Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Conference Denied US Visas - UN Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:20 AM

Russian Participants of Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Conference Denied US Visas - UN Ambassador

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The United States has denied visas not only to members of the Russia delegation planning to participate in the UN General Assembly, but also to participants of a planned conference on the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia has announced.

"An absolutely horrible situation, when not only part of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly did not get American visas, but also the delegation to the CTBT conference, which will also be held this week at a high level, and where the Russian [Foreign] Minister [Sergey Lavrov] will be present," Nebenzia told journalists on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lavrov thanked the United States for a visa, which allowed him to travel to New York and take part in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, as Lavrov put it, "unlike my delegation."

Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev said the US authorities did not provide visas to him and several other members of the Russian delegation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the visa refusal was a direct violation of the United States' international obligations.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia New York United States Visa

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

4 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

4 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

5 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.