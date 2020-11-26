Russian Party Awards Medal to US Whistleblower Snowden for 'His Fight'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Russian party "For Truth" decided to honor NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden by awarding him an eponymous medal on Tuesday.

"On the World Information Day, November 26, the For Truth party awards Edward Snowden with the For Truth medal ... for his fight. This is the decision by the party's central committee," the party said in a statement.

The party has contacted Snowden's representative to organize an award ceremony.

In 2013, Snowden initiated a major international scandal by having leaked classified US and UK intelligence information about extensive surveillance programs to the Washington Post and Guardian newspapers.

He was forced to leave the United States for Hong Kong and then Moscow where he spent some time in the transit zone of the Sheremetyevo airport.

Snowden was later granted a three-year Russian residency, made permanent in 2020.