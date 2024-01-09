Russian passenger plane slides off runway in Siberia

VLADIVOSTOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) -- A Boeing 737-800 passenger plane operated by Russia's Nordstar Airlines slid off the runway when landing at Norilsk airport in Siberia on Tuesday, but no one was hurt, local authorities said.

The plane, touching down at 10:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), had 176 people on board, including eight crew members and 168 passengers, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency.