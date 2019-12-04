UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Patriarch Calls Domestic Violence Bill 'Dangerous' Invasion Of Family Life

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 09:48 PM

Russian Patriarch Calls Domestic Violence Bill 'Dangerous' Invasion of Family Life

Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill said on Wednesday that he viewed the current trends in legislation on the prevention of domestic violence as a "dangerous" and unacceptable intrusion in family life from the outside

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill said on Wednesday that he viewed the current trends in legislation on the prevention of domestic violence as a "dangerous" and unacceptable intrusion in family life from the outside.

Last week, amid heated public discussions, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament introduced a bill that would forbid a person accused of domestic violence from contacting their victims either in person, or via phone or the internet. The abuser may also be forced to leave the home they are sharing with the victim and forbid from trying to find out the victim's whereabouts.

"Of course, no violence in the family should be allowed, but there is something dangerous in the tendencies that are forming today, including in the legislative sphere, when some try to legitimize the invasion of family life by outside forces, public or state organizations, or some kind of volunteers who are supposedly called upon to help resolve the situation in the family," Patriarch Kirill said during a sermon in the Kremlin's Dormition Cathedral.

The patriarch said it was unacceptable to interfere in the lives of families.

"A family is an alliance of two people who have married for love, who have children and who are personally responsible in the face of God and society for the condition of that family. It's impermissible to invade in family life to destroy the foundations of family relationships. Therefore, while fighting the use of force during family conflicts, we should not allow strangers invade in the family space with God knows what goals and thoughts," Patriarch Kirill stressed.

At the same time, the religious leader noted that people often turned to the Russian Church to confess their misunderstandings with their spouses. The patriarch emphasized the role of the Church in resolving family conflicts and urged priests, if necessary, to seek a meeting with both spouses to be able to settle disputes through spiritual guidance.

Related Topics

Internet Moscow Russia Parliament Married Same Alliance Chamber Turkish Lira May God Church Family All From Love

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment complet ..

35 minutes ago

Customs World inks MoU with Indonesia to roll out ..

35 minutes ago

SEDD, US Consulate-General discuss Intellectual Pr ..

50 minutes ago

Egypt to host AEEDC Education Cairo next week

1 hour ago

555,000 quake-hit Albanians benefiting from UAE&#0 ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre opens registratio ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.