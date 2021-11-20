UrduPoint.com

Russian Patriarch Says Orthodox Church To Never Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 06:08 PM

Russian Patriarch Says Orthodox Church to Never Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

The Orthodox Church will never recognize the cohabitation of people of the same sex as marriage, it could only call it a sin, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The Orthodox Church will never recognize the cohabitation of people of the same sex as marriage, it could only call it a sin, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said on Saturday.

"Here's a simple thing: the Orthodox Church does not agree and will never agree with the newfangled idea of� marriage. We consider the cohabitation which is now practiced by people of the same sex a particular sin," the patriarch told the Rossiya 1 channel.

Patriarch Kirill said the Western church is "particularly vulnerable" in matters related to same-sex marriages.

Patriarch Kirill is the sixteenth patriarch of the Russian Church. In January 2009, the Local Council of the Russian Orthodox Church elected him the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, and on February 1, 2009, he was enthroned in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in the Russian capital.

Russia recognizes neither same-sex marriage nor any other form of civil union for same-sex couples. The 2020 Russian constitutional referendum officially enshrined exclusively heterosexual marriage in the country's basic law.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Marriage Same January February 2020 Church All

Recent Stories

PM directs authorities concerned to facilitate Chi ..

PM directs authorities concerned to facilitate Chinese investors

11 minutes ago
 Czech Republic, Slovakia Report Record Daily Incre ..

Czech Republic, Slovakia Report Record Daily Increase in New COVID-19 Cases

1 minute ago
 Fakhar leads Pakistan to series win over Banglades ..

Fakhar leads Pakistan to series win over Bangladesh

1 minute ago
 UAE sets integrated system to safeguard children&# ..

UAE sets integrated system to safeguard children&#039;s rights and care: Theyab ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE announces 79 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries ..

UAE announces 79 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

24 minutes ago
  ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to be released next yea ..

 ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to be released next year in April

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.