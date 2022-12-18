UrduPoint.com

Russian Patriarch's Exarch Ordains African Priests For First Time

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) The Russian patriarch's exarch in Africa, Metropolitan Leonid of Klin, ordained two African clergymen at a liturgy at the Holy Resurrection Church in the Moroccan capital of Rabat on Sunday for the first time in the history of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The priests hailed from Uganda and the Central African Republic. Cardinal Cristobal Lopez Romero, the Catholic Archbishop of Rabat, attended the service.

Metropolitan Leonid traveled to Morocco this week to mark 90 years since the construction of the Holy Resurrection Church, the oldest of the three functioning Russian Orthodox churches in the northern African country.

More Stories From World

