Russian Patrol in Syria Took All Measures to Prevent Incident With US - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The patrol of the Russian military police in Syria took all possible measures to prevent an incident with the US military on Wednesday, the military will continue to strictly adhere to agreements on combating terrorism, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said on Thursday.

"The Russian patrol took all possible measures to prevent the incident and further fulfill the task. The Russian group of forces in the Syrian Arab Republic will continue to strictly adhere to the agreements reached in carrying out tasks to combat international terrorism in Syria," the statement says.

The route and the composition of the Russian patrol in Syria were coordinated with the United States, the center's head, Col. Alexei Posunko, said at a briefing.

According to Posushko, on August 25, five armored vehicles of the Russian military police carried out a planned patrol of the territory in northeastern of Syria. They were covered by helicopters from the air, the use of which is permitted by the Russian-US protocols on the deconfliction procedure of December 9, 2019, he noted.

"In accordance with the provisions of the Protocols, the route of movement, the composition of the patrol and the fact that the convoy was escorted by helicopters was agreed with the US side on August 24," Posunko said.

The points of entry and exit and the route of movement of the convoy in the area of responsibility of the international anti-terrorist coalition were agreed as well, he said.

However, the US military pursued the Russian patrol in Syria and blocked the road, Posunko said.

"During the patrol, after entering the IAC [International Anti-Terrorist Coalition] control zone, two US armored vehicles MRAP began to pursue the convoy. Along with this, it was established that the road further along the route was blocked by another two US armored vehicles," he said.

Earlier, a US National Security Council spokesperson accused the Russian military of violating the rules for preventing conflicts in Syria and provoking an accident, as a result of which US soldiers were injured.