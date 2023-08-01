Open Menu

Russian Patrol Vessels Destroyed 3 Ukrainian Drone Boats - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Russian patrol vessels destroyed three Ukrainian drone boats that tried to attack them in the Black Sea, 340 kilometers (211 miles) southwest of Sevastopol, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"This night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine made an unsuccessful attempt to attack, with three sea unmanned motor boats, the Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov patrol ships of the Black Sea Fleet, performing tasks to control navigation in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 340 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol... All three unmanned boats of the enemy were destroyed by... Russian fire," the ministry said.

