Russian PD-14 Engine Construction Is Much Cheaper Than That Of Foreign Analogues- Designer

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:35 PM

The construction of Russia's PD-14 turbofan engine costs significantly less than that of its foreign analogues, although new technologies have been developed specifically for this purpose, United Engine Corporation (part of Rostec) Chief Designer Yury Shmotin told Sputnik on Friday

"You and I know that the cost depends on availability of research and technological groundwork, on production base readiness, on its pulling power and its size. This is not a secret, but we will not reveal the figure yet. I can only say that the cost of the PD-14 project is significantly lower than that of foreign engines of this power class," Shmotin said, noting that new technologies had been developed for the engine.

The PD-14 engine was developed in a cooperation of the United Engine Corporation enterprises for the Irkut MC-21-300 narrow-body twin-engine jet with the use of the latest technologies and materials.

This is the first completely Russian-made turbofan engine for civil aviation since the 1980s. The MC-21 aircraft is currently being tested with Pratt & Whitney PW1400G engines.

