Russian Peacekeeper Wounded In Mine Explosion In Nagorno-Karabakh - Defense Ministry

Mon 23rd November 2020 | 11:45 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) An officer of the Russian contingent of the peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh was wounded as a result of a mine explosion, an Azerbaijani soldier was killed, four more employees of the Emergencies Ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh were wounded, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

On November 23, a joint group for the exchange of bodies of those killed in Karabakh conflict, which consists of Russian peacekeepers, representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Emergencies Ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross, were searching for those killed in the Tartar District.

"In the area of the settlement of Madagiz, a mine exploded during the works. As a result of the explosion, an officer of the Russian contingent of peacekeeping forces was wounded.

One officer of the armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan was killed. Four more employees of the Emergencies Ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh were were wounded with injuries of varying severity. The Russian serviceman was taken to a hospital in Baku, where he receives necessary medical assistance. There is no threat to his life," the statement says.

The joint groups created at the initiative of the command of the Russian peacekeepers to search for and transfer the bodies of those killed during the conflict have been working smoothly and effectively for more than a week, all bodies of the victims found in the region are transferred to the parties for burial, the Russian military said.

