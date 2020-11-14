UrduPoint.com
Russian Peacekeepers Chief Says Situation In Karabakh Stabilizing With Ceasefire In Force

Sat 14th November 2020 | 11:47 PM

Armenia and Azerbaijani adhere to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the situation in the war-torn region is stabilizing, the commander of the recently-deployed Russian peacekeeping contingent, Rustam Muradov, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Armenia and Azerbaijani adhere to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the situation in the war-torn region is stabilizing, the commander of the recently-deployed Russian peacekeeping contingent, Rustam Muradov, said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a joint declaration that put an end to the six-week conflict in the disputed region.

"The agreements signed by the heads of the three states, which entered into at 00:00 on November 10 [21:00 GMT November 9], are being implemented in full.

The main achievement is that all types of hostilities have been stopped along the contact line, we do not hear shots today, the situation is slowly stabilizing," Muradov said.

The peacekeepers chief also said that the deployment of observations posts along the entire contact line will be completed on Saturday.

"The 15th separate motorized rifle peacekeeping brigade of the central military district ... today is fully completing the deployment of all observation posts along the line of contact," Muradov said.

