Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:48 PM

Russian Peacekeepers Demand Observation of Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Amid Firing Reports

The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh has issued a demand calling on all parties to observe the ceasefire that came into effect in the disputed region on November 10, following reports of automatic weapon fire in the Hadrut region

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh has issued a demand calling on all parties to observe the ceasefire that came into effect in the disputed region on November 10, following reports of automatic weapon fire in the Hadrut region.

"In the Hadrut region, automatic weapon fire was registered.

A demand for all parties to observe the ceasefire in its entirety was directly communicated," a representative from the peacekeeping contingent told reporters.

Russian peacekeepers registered one ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday, the only such breach of the truce that came into force on November 10 following the signing of an agreement by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

