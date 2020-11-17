UrduPoint.com
Russian Peacekeepers Demine Lachin Mountain Pass, Road Traffic Resumes - Defemse Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:17 PM

Russian peacekeepers demined the Lachin Corridor, and the road traffic via the mountain pass that links Armenia and Stepanakert, resumed on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russian peacekeepers demined the Lachin Corridor, and the road traffic via the mountain pass that links Armenia and Stepanakert, resumed on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian peacekeepers entered the region after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a ceasefire.

According to the defense ministry, there are no breaches of ceasefire along the contact line and 482 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, who left their homes because of the conflict, returned there from Armenia on Monday. A total of 1,207 people have returned to Stepanakert since November 14.

