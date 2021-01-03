UrduPoint.com
Russian Peacekeepers Demined Over 988 Acres Of Land In Karabakh - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Specialists from the Russian Defense Ministry's International Mine Action Center have cleared more than 988 acres of the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, neutralizing over 16,000 explosive devices, the defense ministry said Sunday.

"Throughout the [peacekeeping] operation, the engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh have demined over 400 hectares [988 acres] of land, 151 kilometers [93.8 miles] of roads, 617 buildings, including 22 socially important facilities. More than 16,000 explosive objects have been found and neutralized," the ministry said in a statement.

In November, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed republic and stipulated deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

