UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Peacekeepers Deployment To Karabakh Was Discussed Already 1 Month Ago - Zakharova

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russian Peacekeepers Deployment to Karabakh Was Discussed Already 1 Month Ago - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The possible deployment of Russian peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh has been discussed for a month already, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

The new Karabakh peace deal envisions the deployment of almost 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to the region.

"The engagement of observers and peacekeepers ... was discussed already a month ago, it was discussed at the level of experts, at diplomats' negotiations ... This topic was already on the agenda. As you understand, such decisions are studied thoroughly, taking into consideration that we are talking not even about two sides, but about three sides, the two warring parties and Russia," Zakharova said, as aired by Russia's Dozhd (tv Rain) broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia TV

Recent Stories

Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Ex ..

8 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Doctors remove cancerous mass wei ..

11 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA board meeting

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

26 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Al Medina Village’ in Niger

26 minutes ago

Total VAT revenues amount to AED11.6bn from Januar ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.