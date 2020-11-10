Russian Peacekeepers Deployment to Karabakh Was Discussed Already 1 Month Ago - Zakharova

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The possible deployment of Russian peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh has been discussed for a month already, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

The new Karabakh peace deal envisions the deployment of almost 2,000 Russian peacekeepers to the region.

"The engagement of observers and peacekeepers ... was discussed already a month ago, it was discussed at the level of experts, at diplomats' negotiations ... This topic was already on the agenda. As you understand, such decisions are studied thoroughly, taking into consideration that we are talking not even about two sides, but about three sides, the two warring parties and Russia," Zakharova said, as aired by Russia's Dozhd (tv Rain) broadcaster.