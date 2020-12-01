UrduPoint.com
Russian Peacekeepers' Exit From Transnistria Unlikely To Bring Peace To Moldova - Lavrov

Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:17 PM

Russian Peacekeepers' Exit From Transnistria Unlikely to Bring Peace to Moldova - Lavrov

The proposed departure of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria will not bring peace to Moldova's breakaway region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The proposed departure of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria will not bring peace to Moldova's breakaway region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Moldova's President-elect Maia Sandu said on Monday she wanted Russia to pull its troops from the area, where the majority are of Russian or Ukrainian ethnicity.

In particular, Russian forces have been guarding ammo depots.

"Russian peacekeepers are stationed in the conflict zone under the same OSCE-approved agreement of Group 5+2 that allowed the deployment of Moldovan and Ukrainian peacekeepers. They focus on maintaining stability in this region ... in order to avoid a new flare-up of violence," Lavrov told reporters.

