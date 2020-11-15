UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Peacekeepers Monitor Truce At 18 Posts In Karabakh - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 08:10 PM

Russian Peacekeepers Monitor Truce at 18 Posts in Karabakh - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Russian peacekeepers monitor the observance of the ceasefire in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region at nine posts in the southern zone of responsibility and nine in the northern one, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Control over the observance of the ceasefire [in Karabakh] is currently carried out by peacekeeping units at nine observation posts in the southern zone of responsibility and nine in the northern zone," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that units of the peacekeeping 15th separate motorized rifle brigade completed the deployment of observation posts in the northern zone of responsibility on Saturday.

Related Topics

Russia Sunday

Recent Stories

SEDD reopens wedding, event halls with preventive ..

41 minutes ago

Tolerance was instilled by our Founding Father, sa ..

41 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to celebrate ..

56 minutes ago

DHA, Dubai Holding inaugurate state-of-the-art blo ..

1 hour ago

UAE remains key advocate of global efforts in buil ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Bahraini King on death ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.