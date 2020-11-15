Russian Peacekeepers Monitor Truce at 18 Posts in Karabakh - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Russian peacekeepers monitor the observance of the ceasefire in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region at nine posts in the southern zone of responsibility and nine in the northern one, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Control over the observance of the ceasefire [in Karabakh] is currently carried out by peacekeeping units at nine observation posts in the southern zone of responsibility and nine in the northern zone," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that units of the peacekeeping 15th separate motorized rifle brigade completed the deployment of observation posts in the northern zone of responsibility on Saturday.