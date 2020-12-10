Russian Peacekeepers Registered No Truce Violations in Nagorno-Karabakh - Defense Ministry

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone remains stable with no ceasefire violations and provocations, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's reconciliation center Dmitry Perepyolkin said.

"The Russian peacekeeping contingent, among other tasks, is controlling the implementation of the agreements on the cessation of hostilities on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh. The situation in the peacekeeping zone remains calm; no ceasefire violations and provocations have been registered," Perepyolkin said.

According to the Russian military official, the peacekeepers are monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire at 23 observation posts.

"Patrols are operating on the contact line and in the Lachin corridor, the safety of civilians' movement is being ensured," he added.