UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Peacekeepers Registered No Truce Violations In Nagorno-Karabakh - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 09:10 AM

Russian Peacekeepers Registered No Truce Violations in Nagorno-Karabakh - Defense Ministry

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone remains stable with no ceasefire violations and provocations, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's reconciliation center Dmitry Perepyolkin said.

"The Russian peacekeeping contingent, among other tasks, is controlling the implementation of the agreements on the cessation of hostilities on the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh. The situation in the peacekeeping zone remains calm; no ceasefire violations and provocations have been registered," Perepyolkin said.

According to the Russian military official,  the peacekeepers are monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire at 23 observation posts.

"Patrols are operating on the contact line and in the Lachin corridor, the safety of civilians' movement is being ensured," he added. 

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Volunteering well-established human value in UAE s ..

8 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah New Yearâ€™s Eve fireworks to featu ..

8 hours ago

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

9 hours ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

9 hours ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

9 hours ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.