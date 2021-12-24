UrduPoint.com

Russian Peacekeepers Should Remain In Transnistria Until All Problems Solved - Leader

Russian Peacekeepers Should Remain in Transnistria Until All Problems Solved - Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Russian peacekeepers should remain in Transnistria until a complete political solution of all problems, Vadim Krasnoselsky, the president of the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria), said in an interview with Sputnik.

Moldovan Foreign Minister Nikolae Popescu has said that the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria remains a priority of Moldova's foreign policy.

"According to the mandate, peacekeepers must remain until a full political and comprehensive solution to the problems. Until this happens, the peacekeepers must remain," Krasnoselsky said.

Politicians proposing to replace the peacekeeping mission in Transnistria with a civilian one advocate aggression and escalation of the conflict, the leader added, commenting on US congressman William Keating's remark that Russian peacekeepers' presense is allegadly illegal and they should be withdrawn.

