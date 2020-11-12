Russian Peacekeeping Battalion Entered Stepanakert - Defense Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 2 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:27 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russian peacekeeping battalion entered the city of Stepanakert, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Thursday.
"The peacekeeping battalion of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade, having marched, entered the city of Stepanakert at 5 p.
m.," he said.
He added that 10 observation posts had been deployed along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor.
Peacekeepers in Karabakh have begun to deploy four observation posts in the South zone of responsibility, Konashenkov also said.