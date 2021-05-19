UrduPoint.com
Russian Peacekeeping Presence 'Markedly Improved' Life In Karabakh - CSTO Chief

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The presence of Russian peacekeepers has significantly improved life in Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed region that saw weeks of clashes between Armenians and Azerbaijanis last year, the head of the CSTO regional security group said Wednesday.

"Speaking of the CSTO's Caucasus region, I want to note that the presence of Russian peacekeepers and ongoing peace talks markedly improved the situation. There is an outlook for a lasting peace. Firing has stopped, although the situation remains tense," Stanislav Zas of Belarus said.

Foreign ministers of the six-nation Collective Security Treaty Organization, which includes Russia and Armenia, met in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Wednesday to discuss regional security issues. The next meeting is set for October-December.

Zas said CSTO diplomats welcomed the extension of the US-Russian nuclear arms reduction treaty by five years. The extended New START deal, which was set to expire in February, will contribute to international security and trust-building between the two biggest nuclear powers, he said.

