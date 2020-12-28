Russian Peacemakers Commander Confirms Another Prisoner Exchange Between Baku, Yerevan

The commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh, Rustam Muradov, reported on Monday another exchange of prisoners between Baku and Yerevan

"Today ... another exchange of prisoners was carried out.

As a result of the work carried out by the Russian peacekeepers under my personal control, a Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft delivered two captured Azerbaijanis to Baku hand returned four prisoners to Erebuni," Muradov said.

He added that Russian peacekeepers would continue to contribute to the rigorous implementation of the trilateral agreement on Karabakh ceasefire.