UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Penitentiary Service Reveals Multiple Violations In St. Petersburg Kresty-2 Prison

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:30 PM

Russian Penitentiary Service Reveals Multiple Violations in St. Petersburg Kresty-2 Prison

An inspection by the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia (FSIN) has revealed numerous human rights violations by the staff at the Kresty-2 prison in St. Petersburg amid reports of torture in the detention center, Valery Maximenko, the deputy director of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) An inspection by the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia (FSIN) has revealed numerous human rights violations by the staff at the Kresty-2 prison in St. Petersburg amid reports of torture in the detention center, Valery Maximenko, the deputy director of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Russian anti-torture project Gulagu.net released a video on YouTube showing a guard at the Kresty-2 prison beating up an inmate. Additionally, the portal released a statement claiming that inmates would receive better treatment and living conditions if they tortured fellow inmates at the orders of prison guards.

"As for the Kresty-2 prison, the situation there is not good. There were multiple violations revealed during the inspection by the employees of the FSIN central office over the last half of a day and a night ... Not convicted prisoners were put into cells with convicts, which is a violation of the law.

They did not keep any records of who was transferred [to a different cell] at all. All of these who, where and on whose command was transferred should be reflected in the log. There were no such records," Maximenko said.

According to the FSIN deputy director, the prison authorities say that these violations are connected with staff shortages. However, Maximenko noted that it was a "weak excuse."

"These people do not want to work, claiming that there are staff shortages. That is why they just choose the easiest way beat up prisoners on their own, or, like in this case, put people in cells with cutthroats," Maximenko stressed, adding that these violations were committed under the pretext of "re-educating" prisoners.

The FSIN deputy director noted that all the information about violations was being transferred to the prosecutor's office and investigative authorities.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg YouTube All

Recent Stories

PALS RESCUE saves 176 lives this monsoon season

3 minutes ago

Nation, political parties united on Indian illegal ..

2 seconds ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan seeks UN role on Kashmir lik ..

4 seconds ago

Heavy rains forecast for Sindh from Friday

5 seconds ago

EU Appoints Austrian Diplomat Johann Sattler as Sp ..

7 seconds ago

Ex-Kyrgyz President's Office Demands Incumbent Lea ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.