Russian Penitentiary Service Reveals Multiple Violations in St. Petersburg Kresty-2 Prison

An inspection by the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia (FSIN) has revealed numerous human rights violations by the staff at the Kresty-2 prison in St. Petersburg amid reports of torture in the detention center, Valery Maximenko, the deputy director of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) An inspection by the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia (FSIN) has revealed numerous human rights violations by the staff at the Kresty-2 prison in St. Petersburg amid reports of torture in the detention center, Valery Maximenko, the deputy director of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Russian anti-torture project Gulagu.net released a video on YouTube showing a guard at the Kresty-2 prison beating up an inmate. Additionally, the portal released a statement claiming that inmates would receive better treatment and living conditions if they tortured fellow inmates at the orders of prison guards.

"As for the Kresty-2 prison, the situation there is not good. There were multiple violations revealed during the inspection by the employees of the FSIN central office over the last half of a day and a night ... Not convicted prisoners were put into cells with convicts, which is a violation of the law.

They did not keep any records of who was transferred [to a different cell] at all. All of these who, where and on whose command was transferred should be reflected in the log. There were no such records," Maximenko said.

According to the FSIN deputy director, the prison authorities say that these violations are connected with staff shortages. However, Maximenko noted that it was a "weak excuse."

"These people do not want to work, claiming that there are staff shortages. That is why they just choose the easiest way beat up prisoners on their own, or, like in this case, put people in cells with cutthroats," Maximenko stressed, adding that these violations were committed under the pretext of "re-educating" prisoners.

The FSIN deputy director noted that all the information about violations was being transferred to the prosecutor's office and investigative authorities.