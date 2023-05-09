UrduPoint.com

Russian People To Always Remember Canada's Contribution To Defeating Nazism - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Russian People to Always Remember Canada's Contribution to Defeating Nazism - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Russian people will always cherish Canada's contribution to the defeat of Nazism during the Second World War as it remains a connecting link between the two nations, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov said on Monday.

"Russian people will always cherish the Canadian sons and daughters' contribution to our common cause. This memory remains a connecting link in our two nations' shared history," Stepanov said in a statement.

Stepanov said the Nazi followers and their henchmen are trying to raise their heads again these days, and that can be seen in Ukraine where the Russians became hostages of the Bandera-SS regime led by one of those who desecrate the memory of the War's victims.

The ambassador addressed veterans, compatriots, and friends with congratulations on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The United States and its European allies are commemorating the 78th anniversary of defeating Nazi Germany on May 8 because the document on Germany's unconditional surrender was signed in 1945 when the new day had already begun in Moscow. Russia and almost all of the former Soviet republics celebrate Victory Day on May 9.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada Germany Ottawa United States May World War All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss consolidating cooperation ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE-India CEPA driving industrial output, heraldin ..

UAE-India CEPA driving industrial output, heralding new era of prosperity: Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 State Dept. on Budanov's Vow to 'Kill Russians': U ..

State Dept. on Budanov's Vow to 'Kill Russians': US Doesn't Condone Targeting of ..

25 minutes ago
 US Classified Document Leak Suspect Jack Teixeira ..

US Classified Document Leak Suspect Jack Teixeira to Appear in Court Thursday - ..

25 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Has No Announcement on US Ambassa ..

State Dept. Says Has No Announcement on US Ambassador Tracy's Plans for Victory ..

25 minutes ago
 Putin to Hold Informal Breakfast With Heads of CIS ..

Putin to Hold Informal Breakfast With Heads of CIS Countries on May 9 - Peskov

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.