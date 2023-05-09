(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Russian people will always cherish Canada's contribution to the defeat of Nazism during the Second World War as it remains a connecting link between the two nations, Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov said on Monday.

"Russian people will always cherish the Canadian sons and daughters' contribution to our common cause. This memory remains a connecting link in our two nations' shared history," Stepanov said in a statement.

Stepanov said the Nazi followers and their henchmen are trying to raise their heads again these days, and that can be seen in Ukraine where the Russians became hostages of the Bandera-SS regime led by one of those who desecrate the memory of the War's victims.

The ambassador addressed veterans, compatriots, and friends with congratulations on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The United States and its European allies are commemorating the 78th anniversary of defeating Nazi Germany on May 8 because the document on Germany's unconditional surrender was signed in 1945 when the new day had already begun in Moscow. Russia and almost all of the former Soviet republics celebrate Victory Day on May 9.