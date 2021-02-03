(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian people will decide President Vladimir Putin's place in history, not Alexey Navalny, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that such matters do not occupy the Russian leader's mind

"Frankly speaking, I don't think that the convict you mentioned can talk about what place Putin will occupy in history. That is for the people of the country to decide," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on Navalny's address to the courtroom on Tuesday in which he criticized the Russian government.

The Kremlin has not studied Navalny's remarks, Peskov said, adding that Putin is working to address issues that concern the lives of Russian people.

"He has repeatedly said that he is not occupied by these matters.

The president works every day. You see how many problems, how many current issues [there are] ... There are issues that concern the lives of millions of Russians," Peskov remarked.

Moscow's Simonovsky Court ruled on Tuesday to cancel Navalny's suspended sentence, which he received for an embezzlement conviction, and issue a custodial term in its place on account of the opposition activist's probation violations. According to the terms of his suspended sentence, Navalny was required to check in with the police in person at least twice a month.

The blogger is expected to spend two years and eight months in prison, taking into consideration time served under house arrest. His lawyers intend to appeal the ruling.