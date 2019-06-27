Russian Permanent Mission Confirms Preparation for NATO-Russia Council Meeting July 5

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Russia is counting on a serious discussion at the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) meeting July 5 of the security situation in Europe in connection with the US-announced withdrawal from the INF Treaty, Russia 's Permanent Mission to NATO said Thursday.

"We confirm the preparation for the regular meeting of the Russia-NATO Council, which is scheduled for July 5. We are counting on a serious discussion of the security situation in Europe in connection with the US-announced withdrawal from the INF Treaty, as well as issues of predictability of military activities," the mission said.