Russian Permanent Mission Confirms Preparation For NATO-Russia Council Meeting July 5
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:06 PM
Russia is counting on a serious discussion at the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) meeting July 5 of the security situation in Europe in connection with the US-announced withdrawal from the INF Treaty, Russia's Permanent Mission to NATO said Thursday
"We confirm the preparation for the regular meeting of the Russia-NATO Council, which is scheduled for July 5. We are counting on a serious discussion of the security situation in Europe in connection with the US-announced withdrawal from the INF Treaty, as well as issues of predictability of military activities," the mission said.