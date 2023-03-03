Russian Permanent Mission in UN to Submit Data on Bryansk Region Attack - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The Russian Permanent Mission in the UN will soon send information on the events in the Bryansk region to the UN leadership, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, the UN Secretary General's spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said that he had no specific information about the terrorist attack in the Bryansk region.

"The Russian Permanent Mission to the UN will send information in the near future, although the whole world has already seen the official statements of the Kremlin, the FSB, and local authorities. It is interesting, but before that, the same Stephane Dujarric did not deny himself comments when it came to, for example, Bucha. True, instead of analyzing the facts, concern was expressed about Russia's actions," Zakharova said on Telegram, commenting on Dujarric's reaction.