UrduPoint.com

Russian Permanent Mission In UN To Submit Data On Bryansk Region Attack - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Russian Permanent Mission in UN to Submit Data on Bryansk Region Attack - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The Russian Permanent Mission in the UN will soon send information on the events in the Bryansk region to the UN leadership, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, the UN Secretary General's spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said that he had no specific information about the terrorist attack in the Bryansk region.

"The Russian Permanent Mission to the UN will send information in the near future, although the whole world has already seen the official statements of the Kremlin, the FSB, and local authorities. It is interesting, but before that, the same Stephane Dujarric did not deny himself comments when it came to, for example, Bucha. True, instead of analyzing the facts, concern was expressed about Russia's actions," Zakharova said on Telegram, commenting on Dujarric's reaction.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist World United Nations Russia Bryansk Same

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

14 minutes ago
 UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Po ..

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2023

14 minutes ago
 American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

44 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Min ..

UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Ministerial - Spokesman

50 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Austin Will Depart This Weekend for ..

Pentagon Says Austin Will Depart This Weekend for Trip to Jordan, Egypt, Israel

50 minutes ago
 UN expert decries 'catastrophic' cuts in food aid ..

UN expert decries 'catastrophic' cuts in food aid for Rohingya Muslims in Bangla ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.