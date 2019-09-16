UrduPoint.com
Russian Permanent Representative Urges Stakeholders To Stabilize Situation Around JCPOA

Mon 16th September 2019 | 03:52 PM

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov called on all stakeholders to put efforts to defuse tensions around the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

Since May, Iran has been discontinuing its obligations under the deal every 60 days in response to Washington's unilateral withdrawal from it and the pressure of renewed sanctions. While European signatories claim that they remain committed to the deal, Tehran says that since the United States' exit, Europe has failed to ensure the sanctioned country's interests under the agreement. The third round of Iran's scrapping of the accord started earlier in September.

"Russia has done a lot for the JCPOA to happen. We call on all parties involved to put maximum efforts to stabilize the situation around the JCPOA," Ulyanov told a plenary session.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union in 2015. It stipulated that Tehran significantly limit its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related international sanctions.

After Washington's withdrawal last year, Iran first increased its enriched uranium stockpile beyond the 300 kilogram limit (661 Pounds) set by the JCPOA and then began enriching uranium beyond the allowed 3.67 percent level.

