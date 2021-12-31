UrduPoint.com

Russian Perspective Armored Vehicle Athlete Passes State Trials - Developer

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 12:10 PM

Russian Perspective Armored Vehicle Athlete Passes State Trials - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) State trials of the Russian new generation special-purpose armored vehicle Athlete successfully finished as the vehicle's performance proved to be in accordance with all stated technical characteristics, Russian Military Industrial Corporation Director-General Alexandr Krasovitskiy told Sputnik.

"Athlete successfully passed state trials. During these, our vehicle confirmed all the declared tactical and technical characteristics. Armored vehicles Athlete were recommended by the state's commission to be delivered to the Russian Armed Forces," Krasovitskiy has said.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles Vehicle All

Recent Stories

vivo Marks Another Blockbuster Year 2021 – Fille ..

Vivo Marks Another Blockbuster Year 2021 – Filled with Innovation and Growth

4 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Mee ..

OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Meeting of IIFA Bureau

14 minutes ago
 Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

21 minutes ago
 PM will formally launch distribution of health car ..

PM will formally launch distribution of health cards from Lahore today

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.