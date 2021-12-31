Russian Perspective Armored Vehicle Athlete Passes State Trials - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) State trials of the Russian new generation special-purpose armored vehicle Athlete successfully finished as the vehicle's performance proved to be in accordance with all stated technical characteristics, Russian Military Industrial Corporation Director-General Alexandr Krasovitskiy told Sputnik.

"Athlete successfully passed state trials. During these, our vehicle confirmed all the declared tactical and technical characteristics. Armored vehicles Athlete were recommended by the state's commission to be delivered to the Russian Armed Forces," Krasovitskiy has said.