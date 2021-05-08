Russian, Peruvian Foreign Ministers Discuss Sputnik V - Lima

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) Foreign Minister of Peru Allan Wagner has discussed his country's interest in the Sputnik V vaccine with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Peru's Foreign Minister Allan Wagner had a fruitful conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov today, given the good level of relations between the two countries. [They] talked about various aspects of the health crisis due to COVID-19, especially about Peru's interest in the Sputnik V vaccine," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The officials also discussed the scenarios of the post-pandemic international relations, as well as the top issues of bilateral agenda, the office noted in a follow-up tweet.

To date, Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been authorized for emergency use in 64 countries with a total population of over 3.2 billion people. The efficacy of the Russian vaccine stands at 97.6%, based on the latest analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among 3.8 million vaccinated Russians. It is higher than the 91.6% efficacy shown in an interim analysis from the trial published in The Lancet in early February.