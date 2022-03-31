UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Russian Petrochemical Giant Sibur Intends to Increase Exports to Vietnam, China in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Russia's petrochemical giant Sibur said on Wednesday that it intends to increase sales of polymers to Vietnam by 30% and exports of its products to China by 40% in 2022.

"We will increase sales of polymers to Vietnam by 30% this year. A sales office and several warehouses will be established there. According to estimates of Mordor Intelligence, plastic consumption in the country will be growing by 10% annually over the next four years due to plans to increase the volume of construction," Sibur said on Telegram.

The company noted that "exports to China will be increased by 40%, and raw materials and liquid chemical products will be brought to the Chinese market."

"We aim to significantly increase our market share over the next five years to become one of the main suppliers of polypropylene and polyethylene in the region," Sibur International Executive Director Andrey Frolov said.

Southeast Asia is one of the priority markets for Sibur, and the company is increasing its exports and exploring new opportunities there, the statement said.

