Russian Pharma Company Took Into Account WHO Comments on Sputnik V Production - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russia's Farmstandart-Ufavita pharmaceutical company took into consideration all of the World Health Organization (WHO)'s remarks regarding the production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, all was corrected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The WHO experts' concerns are mostly related to environmental protection and emissions control.

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade told Sputnik that the results of the inspection do not call into question vaccine quality anyway. The ministry also assured that Farmstandart-Ufavita was already making effort to follow up on the WHO feedback.

"Indeed, there were some complaints from the inspection team, and as far as I know, they were already taken into account and everything that needed to be corrected was corrected," Peskov told reporters.