SYRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The crews of the Il-76MD military transport aircraft, serving at the base of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the Syrian Hmeimim, eliminated fire outbreaks in the forests of mountainous Latakia on Thursday.

In total, 10 fires that were first recorded a few days ago have been eliminated using airplanes.

"It is very difficult to control the plane in terms of updrafts, downdrafts, mountainous terrain. Great changes in temperature over the gorges, and the hearth itself," Ali Bichekuev, the commander of one of the aircraft involved in extinguishing the fires, told reporters.

While one plane leaves the Hmeimim airbase for Latakia, the second plane is prepared for the next flight. In just two days of operation, the IL-76 dumped more than 200 tons of water. To date, all fires have been extinguished.