Russian Pilots in Special Operation Zone Set New Record for Sorties Per Day - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Russian ground attack pilots working in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine can perform up to 10 sorties per day on Su-25 aircraft per person, which is a record for jet aviation, an informed source told Sputnik.

The source added that, on average, attack aviation performs 3-4 sorties per day per pilot within the framework of the special operation, which is already a significant load.

"At the same time, the pilots are ready to carry out 6-7 sorties a day during intense episodes, and sometimes up to 10 sorties. This is a record for jet aviation, it's simply physically impossible to do more - they won't have time to prepare the plane," the source explained.