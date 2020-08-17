UrduPoint.com
Russian Pipe Maker TMK Applies For Delisting From London Stock Exchange

Mon 17th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Russian Pipe Maker TMK Applies for Delisting From London Stock Exchange

Russian pipe manufacturer TMK has filed an application for delisting of global depositary receipts (GDRs) from the London Stock Exchange (LSE), which is expected to be finalized on September 16, the company said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Russian pipe manufacturer TMK has filed an application for delisting of global depositary receipts (GDRs) from the London Stock Exchange (LSE), which is expected to be finalized on September 16, the company said on Monday.

"The Company is proceeding with the delisting of its GDRs from the LSE further to the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company on 8 April 2020 that retaining the GDRs on the LSE is not a strategic priority for the Company and following the previously announced completion of the voluntary tender offer to purchase ordinary shares of TMK made by JSC Volzhsky Pipe Plant, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMK. It is expected that the delisting will become effective on or about 16 September 2020," TMK said on Monday.

In early April, TMK announced its intention to buy out more than 358 million of its own shares (34.7 percent of the authorized capital) via its subsidiary Volzhsky Pipe Plant at a price of 61 rubles per share, after which it will be delisted from the LSE. As of late July, the company's shareholders, as part of a voluntary offer, submitted for buyback about 230 million shares of the company (22.3 percent of the capital) for a total amount of about 14.027 billion rubles ($191 million).

TMK is one of the largest global suppliers of tubular products for oil and gas sector, uniting enterprises located in Russia, Romania, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan, as well as two research centers in Russia. Its main owner is board chairman Dmitry Pumpyansky.

