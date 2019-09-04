Russian Plane Bound To St. Petersburg Makes Emergency Landing In Voronezh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) A passenger plane en route from the Russian city of Voronezh to St. Petersburg returned back to the airport and made an emergency landing over a problem with one of landing gears, a spokesman for local emergencies service told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"The plane successfully landed in Voronezh, no one was injured," the spokesman said.
The incident is currently being investigated.