Russian Plane Bound To St. Petersburg Makes Emergency Landing In Voronezh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:00 AM

Russian Plane Bound to St. Petersburg Makes Emergency Landing in Voronezh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) A passenger plane en route from the Russian city of Voronezh to St. Petersburg returned back to the airport and made an emergency landing over a problem with one of landing gears, a spokesman for local emergencies service told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The plane successfully landed in Voronezh, no one was injured," the spokesman said.

The incident is currently being investigated.

