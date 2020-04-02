UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Plane Carrying Medical Aid To US Lands In New York - Mission To UN

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:20 AM

Russian Plane Carrying Medical Aid to US Lands in New York - Mission to UN

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) A Russian airplane carrying medical supplies and equipment to the United States to help battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has landed in New York City at 4:06 p.m. (8:06 p.m. GMT), the Russian Mission to the United Nations told reporters on Wednesday.

"The plane has landed," the Russian mission said.

The United States had confirmed more than 206,000 cases of novel coronavirus, 4,542 deaths from the disease and 8,413 cases of recovery, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia New York United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

2 hours ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

2 hours ago

Russia reserves $18 billion to counter virus crisi ..

17 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

3 hours ago

Putin Discusses Oil Prices Drop With Concerned Par ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.