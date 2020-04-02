Russian Plane Carrying Medical Aid to US Lands in New York - Mission to UN

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) A Russian airplane carrying medical supplies and equipment to the United States to help battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has landed in New York City at 4:06 p.m. (8:06 p.m. GMT), the Russian Mission to the United Nations told reporters on Wednesday.

"The plane has landed," the Russian mission said.

The United States had confirmed more than 206,000 cases of novel coronavirus, 4,542 deaths from the disease and 8,413 cases of recovery, according to Johns Hopkins University.