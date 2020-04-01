Russian Plane Carrying Medical Supplies to US Set to Land at 1:30pm in New York - Antonov

The Russian airplane carrying medical supplies to the United States to help fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is scheduled to land in New York at 1:30 p.m. EST (17:30 GMT), Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Russian airplane carrying medical supplies to the United States to help fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is scheduled to land in New York at 1:30 p.m. EST (17:30 GMT), Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov announced on Wednesday.

"The estimated landing time in New York is around 1:30 p.m. EST," Antonov said. "Russia's plane An -124 is carrying humanitarian aid from the Russian Ministry of Trade and Industry. The matter was agreed by the presidents of our countries. The arrival of the plane was already announced by President Donald Trump. The Russian and American authorities promptly resolved all the delivery issues. This plane is being waited for here very much."