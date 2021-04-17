UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Plane Lands After Pilots Alerted To Open Cargo Hold

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 11:16 PM

Russian Plane Lands After Pilots Alerted to Open Cargo Hold

A Russian plane making a domestic flight from Volgograd to Moscow readied for an emergency landing on Saturday after the pilots were alerted to an open cargo hold, Moscow authorities said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) A Russian plane making a domestic flight from Volgograd to Moscow readied for an emergency landing on Saturday after the pilots were alerted to an open cargo hold, Moscow authorities said.

An emergencies source told Sputnik that Sheremetyevo Airport was waiting for the arrival of a plane with an open cargo hold, but said later that the jet landed as usual.

"The flight landed in the normal mode," the source said.

It remains unclear why the indicator of an open cargo hold lit up aboard. The plane, which belonged to the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot, landed at 7:18 p.m. (16:18 GMT).

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Volgograd From Airport P

Recent Stories

40,867 people used Sehat Card Plus in March

2 minutes ago

Punjab all set to scale up contact tracing of coro ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus death toll tops 3 million worldwide: J ..

2 minutes ago

Traders demand for allowing businesses during Rama ..

2 minutes ago

Delhi warns of 'grim' coronavirus battle as surge ..

5 minutes ago

NCOC to start vaccination for age 50-59 from Wedne ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.