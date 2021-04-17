Russian Plane Lands After Pilots Alerted to Open Cargo Hold

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) A Russian plane making a domestic flight from Volgograd to Moscow readied for an emergency landing on Saturday after the pilots were alerted to an open cargo hold, Moscow authorities said.

An emergencies source told Sputnik that Sheremetyevo Airport was waiting for the arrival of a plane with an open cargo hold, but said later that the jet landed as usual.

"The flight landed in the normal mode," the source said.

It remains unclear why the indicator of an open cargo hold lit up aboard. The plane, which belonged to the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot, landed at 7:18 p.m. (16:18 GMT).