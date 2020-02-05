Russian Plane Sent to Evacuate Russians From Wuhan Lands For Refueling - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The first plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces sent to China on Tuesday to evacuate Russian citizens from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan has landed in the Eastern Military District for refueling, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

There are 80 Russian citizens on board the aircraft.

"An aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with citizens of the Russian Federation evacuated from the city of Wuhan of the People's Republic of China, landed at the airport of the Eastern Military District," the Russian Defense Ministry said in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the plane will head for Russia's Tyumen Region after refueling.

On Tuesday, two aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces left for China to evacuate Russian citizens amid coronavirus fears.

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said on Tuesday that only two flights would likely be required to evacuate Russian citizens from Wuhan, although he added that a third evacuation flight, currently on standby, could be carried out on Wednesday.

The new coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan in December of last year. It is suspected that the new virus originated at a "wet market" in Wuhan.

At the end of January, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to close the country's Far Eastern border to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus to Russia.

So far, Russia has registered two coronavirus cases. Overall, over 20,000 novel coronavirus cases have been reported in China. More than 400 people have died from the disease in China.